Lowcountry law enforcement to celebrate National Night Out

Law enforcement all over the Lowcountry will celebrate National Night Out Tuesday.

The annual crime prevention campaign promotes police and community partnerships with the goal of making neighborhoods safer.

The North Charleston Police Department will hold its National Night Out events at Park Circle.

Community celebration starts at 6 p.m. at the Felix Davis Community Center.

Mount Pleasant Police will have food, games, and music during their National Night Out celebration.

Officers will be at the Target on Long Grove Drive from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office will have their National Night Out celebration at the Pawleys Island Community Church on Highway 17.

The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m and will have a jump castle, dunk tank, a DJ, games and food.

The town of Yemassee will be hosting their National Night Out events at 101 Town Circle starting at 5 p.m. and will end at 8 p.m

The town of Yemassee will be joined by the Bluffton Police Department, Lowcountry Raptors, Lowcountry Regional Water Authority and more.

