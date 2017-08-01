Lowcountry law enforcement to celebrate National Night Out

Charleston Fire investigators are asking anyone with information on an early-morning James Island fire to come forward.More >>
Charleston Fire investigators are asking anyone with information on an early-morning James Island fire to come forward.More >>
Charleston County deputies arrested the suspect in a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.More >>
Charleston County deputies arrested the suspect in a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.More >>
The 2017 Carolina Strong Book Drive has come to an end and exceeded its 5,000-book goal.More >>
The 2017 Carolina Strong Book Drive has come to an end and exceeded its 5,000-book goal.More >>
Law enforcement all over the country will celebrate National Night Out Tuesday.More >>
Law enforcement all over the country will celebrate National Night Out Tuesday.More >>
The victim in a fatal accident early Monday morning has been identified.More >>
The victim in a fatal accident early Monday morning has been identified.More >>