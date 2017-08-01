House fire in James Island intentionally set, Charleston Fire Dept says

Charleston Fire investigators are asking anyone with information on an early-morning James Island fire to come forward.

The fire, which damaged a home in the 1300 block of Mapleton Avenue off Secessionville Road, was intentionally set, firefighters say.

Crews responded at approximately 5:58 a.m. Tuesday and reported smoke and flames visible on one side of the home.

Firefighters were able to control the fire and search for victims. Two people who were inside the home when the fire broke out woke up and were able to evacuate without injury.

If anyone has any information about the incident, you are asked to call investigators at 843-724-5017 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.