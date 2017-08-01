Quantcast

Police: Man in custody after early-morning chase

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

North Charleston Police arrested a man on multiple charges following an early-morning chase.

Jakori Rahim is charged with driving under suspension 4th offense, violation of habitual offender and failure to stop for blue lights, police spokesman Spencer Pryor said.

Shortly before 4:30 a.m., police say they initiated a traffic stop on Remount Road for an equipment violation.

The driver failed to stop and got onto I-26 westbound, then exited at College Park Road before stopping on Elliot Drive in Ladson.

Rahim was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

