LOOK HERE: Lowcountry school districts release calendars, bus routes

Lowcountry students will return to the classroom this month, and school districts are releasing their start dates, school year calendars and bus routes.

Here is the latest information from school districts across the area:

Berkeley County School District

Teachers Report: Tuesday, Aug. 10

First Day for Students: Thursday, Aug. 17

School Year Calendar: Click here.

Bus Routes: Click here.

Charleston County School District

Teachers report: Thursday, Aug. 10

First Day for Students: Thursday, Aug. 17

New Schools: Early College High School (on the Palmer Campus of Trident Tech). Camp Road Middle School (James Island – Merger of Ft Johnson Middle & James Island Middle), Carolina Park Elementary (Mount Pleasant)

School year calendar: Click here.

Bus Routes: Click here.

Colleton County School District

Teachers report: Tuesday, Aug. 15

First Day for Students: Tuesday, Aug. 22

School year calendar: Click here.

School Supply List: Click here.

Back to School Bash: Aug. 5 at Colleton County High School

Dorchester District Two

Teachers report: Monday, Aug. 14

First Day for Students: Tuesday, Aug. 22

2017-18 Guidelines: Click here.

School year calendar: Click here.

Bus Routes: Click here.

Dorchester District Four

Teachers report: Monday, Aug. 14

Student’s First Day: Tuesday, Aug. 22

School year Calendar: Click here.

Georgetown County School District

Teachers report: Monday, Aug. 14

First Day for Students: Tuesday, Aug. 22

School year calendar: Click here.

Bus Routes: Click here.

Williamsburg County School District

Teachers report: Thursday, Aug. 10

First Day for Students: Monday, Aug. 22

School year calendar: Click here.

Check back for updates.

