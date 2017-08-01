Two-time Wimbledon Champion Joins Volvo Car Open 2018 Field

Petra Kvitová will make her Charleston, South Carolina tennis debut at the 2018 Volvo Car Open, March 31st – April 8th on Daniel Island. The two-time Wimbledon champion returned to the WTA circuit in May 2017 after a complex hand injury following a home invasion in December 2016. Her resilience helped her capture her 20th WTA title in June of 2017 in Birmingham, just following her comeback.



“No one has shown more desire and strength to be on a tennis court than Petra Kvitová,” said Eleanor Adams, Volvo Car Open Tournament Manager. “Her comeback after a life-threatening incident eight months ago is nothing short of miraculous. It is our absolute pleasure to welcome Petra to Charleston, where our fans will have the opportunity to cheer her on for the first time!”



“I’m very thankful to be able to play in the 2018 Volvo Car Open,” said Kvitová. “I was looking forward to the tournament last year and am excited that I’ll be able to compete in front of Charleston fans for the first time this year. See you in April!”



Kvitová ended the 2016 season with titles at Wuhan and Zhuhai, as well as helping the Czech Republic to a historic fifth Fed Cup trophy in six years.



In addition to her two titles in 2016, she captured a bronze medal in the Rio Olympics, was a finalist in Luxembourg, made the semifinals in New Haven and Stuttgart and made the quarterfinals in Indian Wells and Beijing.



The nine-day Volvo Car Open is the largest women’s-only tennis tournament in North America, attracting an average of 90,000 attendees and 70+ of the top tennis players.



Tickets for the 2018 Volvo Car Open will go on sale on September 12th at 9am ET. Patrons have the option to choose from individual tickets, ticket packages and travel packages. Ticket prices range from $25 for an individual session to $525 for the all-inclusive weeklong package. The Volvo Car Open will provide six special ticket packages in 2018, each offering more tennis at a greater value.



The tournament will also bring back its popular Ace Club from 2017, an exciting membership program for box and ticket package holders. The Ace Club is a recognition program providing unparalleled amenities and benefits during the tournament. In addition, members have the option to receive access into the Ace Lounge, an exclusive hospitality tent providing first-class accommodations including, live entertainment, air-conditioning, elevated food options and more.



