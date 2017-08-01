Victim in single-vehicle Mt. Pleasant crash identified

The victim in a fatal accident early Monday morning has been identified.

Steven Graddick, 40, of North Charleston was killed in the single-vehicle accident, according to Charleston County Deputy Coroner Sheila Williams.

Graddick was transported to MUSC where he died, Williams said.

Deputies responded shortly before 1 a.m. Monday to the area of Boston Grill Road and Rifle Range Road where a vehicle had struck a tree, Charleston County Sheriff's Maj. Eric Watson said.

Investigators say the victim was driving west on Boston Grill Road and failed to stop for a posted stop sign, driving through the intersection and hitting a tree on the other side of the road.

He did not appear to be wearing a seat belt, Watson said. Speed and failure to stop for the stop sign are contributing factors in this accident, he said.

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.