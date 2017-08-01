Meet the BCSD Superintendent finalists: Dr. Wanda Creel

MONCKS CORNER, SC (WCSC) -
The three finalists for the Berkeley County School District superintendent position are each holding meetings with the community this week.
On Monday, Dr. Wanda Creel will speak with teachers, educators, parents and those in the community about what she brings to the table. This meeting
is an opportunity for questions and learning more about her vision for the future of Berkeley County academics.
Creel’s most recent job was as Superintendent of Gainesville City Schools in Georgia. Now her focus is coming to Berkeley County. She said what drew
her to Berkeley County to begin with was the “One Berkeley” concept. She said it mirrors her belief that students, parents, educators and the community should work together to empower students for success and ensure they are prepared for their future.
“It’s vital for our young people and crucial for us,” Creel said.
Creel said it’s evident the BCSD encourages a balanced approach to learning through academics, the arts and athletics. It’s been her experience that students who are actively engaged are motivated and usually have higher achievement outcomes.
She said she didn’t get into education to be in politics. She got in education to support children and as long as children are at the forefront of the decisions she doesn’t think it’s being political.
“Children are always going to come first in the decisions. Sometimes that means that I’m not going to make everyone happy. And that’s okay because it’s my job to be the advocate and the representative for children,” Creel added.
Her initial focus would be to make sure teachers have the tools and resources they need in the classroom to determine where their students are in their learning and how they would adjust that so that they have the individualized support that they need.
“I will work to treat every child as though they are my child and make sure that they have what they need in order to be successful. I don’t think any educator would do that any differently though.” Creel said.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. at the school district’s board room, located at 229 East Main Street in Moncks Corner.
Dr. Wanda Creel’s Professional Experience
Developer: Unlocking Excellence, LLC
June 2017
Superintendent: Gainesville City Schools
July 2014 – June 2017
Superintendent: Barrow County Schools
April 2010 – June 2014
Asst. Superintendent: Houston County Schools
March 2008 – March 2010
Associate State Supt: GA Dept. of Education School Improvement Services
June 2005 – March 2008
Director, Curriculum: Coweta County Schools
June 2003 – June 2005
Principal, Canongate Elementary: Coweta County
June 2001 – June 2003
Asst. Principal, Madras Middle: Coweta County
June 1998 – May 2001
Choral Teacher, E. Coweta High: Coweta County
June 1996 – May 1998
Choral Teacher, McIntosh High: Fayette County
August 1994 – May 1996
Private Voice and Piano Teacher
June 1988 – July 1994
Choral Teacher, Pointe South Jr: Clayton County
August 1986 – June 1988
Choral Teacher, Evans Middle: Coweta County
August 1985 – May 1986
