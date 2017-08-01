Meet the BCSD Superintendent finalists: Dr. Wanda Creel

Dr. Wanda Creel is one of three finalists for the Berkeley County School District superintendent position. (Source: Live 5)

The three finalists for the Berkeley County School District superintendent position are each holding meetings with the community this week.

On Monday, Dr. Wanda Creel will speak with teachers, educators, parents and those in the community about what she brings to the table. This meeting

is an opportunity for questions and learning more about her vision for the future of Berkeley County academics.

Creel’s most recent job was as Superintendent of Gainesville City Schools in Georgia. Now her focus is coming to Berkeley County. She said what drew

her to Berkeley County to begin with was the “One Berkeley” concept. She said it mirrors her belief that students, parents, educators and the community should work together to empower students for success and ensure they are prepared for their future.

“It’s vital for our young people and crucial for us,” Creel said.

Creel said it’s evident the BCSD encourages a balanced approach to learning through academics, the arts and athletics. It’s been her experience that students who are actively engaged are motivated and usually have higher achievement outcomes.

She said she didn’t get into education to be in politics. She got in education to support children and as long as children are at the forefront of the decisions she doesn’t think it’s being political.

“Children are always going to come first in the decisions. Sometimes that means that I’m not going to make everyone happy. And that’s okay because it’s my job to be the advocate and the representative for children,” Creel added.

Her initial focus would be to make sure teachers have the tools and resources they need in the classroom to determine where their students are in their learning and how they would adjust that so that they have the individualized support that they need.

“I will work to treat every child as though they are my child and make sure that they have what they need in order to be successful. I don’t think any educator would do that any differently though.” Creel said.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. at the school district’s board room, located at 229 East Main Street in Moncks Corner.

Dr. Wanda Creel’s Professional Experience

Developer: Unlocking Excellence, LLC

June 2017



Superintendent: Gainesville City Schools

July 2014 – June 2017



Superintendent: Barrow County Schools

April 2010 – June 2014



Asst. Superintendent: Houston County Schools

March 2008 – March 2010



Associate State Supt: GA Dept. of Education School Improvement Services

June 2005 – March 2008



Director, Curriculum: Coweta County Schools

June 2003 – June 2005



Principal, Canongate Elementary: Coweta County

June 2001 – June 2003



Asst. Principal, Madras Middle: Coweta County

June 1998 – May 2001



Choral Teacher, E. Coweta High: Coweta County

June 1996 – May 1998



Choral Teacher, McIntosh High: Fayette County

August 1994 – May 1996



Private Voice and Piano Teacher

June 1988 – July 1994



Choral Teacher, Pointe South Jr: Clayton County

August 1986 – June 1988



Choral Teacher, Evans Middle: Coweta County

August 1985 – May 1986

