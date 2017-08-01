Deputies: Argument over money led to Edisto Island shooting

Charleston County deputies arrested a 50-year-old man in connection with a shooting in a shooting Tuesday that sent one person to the hospital.

Authorities arrested Ronald Miles and charged him with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, Charleston County Sheriff's Maj. Eric Watson said.

Investigators say the shooting stemmed from an argument over money.

Deputies responded to the 7900 block of Maxie Road on Edisto Island shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday, Charleston County Sheriff's Maj. Eric Watson said.

The victim, who was suffering an apparent gunshot wound to the leg, was transported to MUSC for treatment, he said. Watson said the victim's injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Deputies say they were able to take the suspect in the shooting into custody without incident.

Miles was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

