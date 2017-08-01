Deputies: One arrested after Edisto Island shooting

Charleston County deputies arrested the suspect in a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Deputies responded to the 7900 block of Maxie Road on Edisto Island shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday, Charleston County Sheriff's Maj. Eric Watson said.

The victim, who was suffering an apparent gunshot wound to the leg, was transported to MUSC for treatment, he said. Watson said the victim's injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Deputies say they were able to take the suspect in the shooting into custody without incident, but so far no further information on the suspect has been released.

The investigating is ongoing, Watson said.

