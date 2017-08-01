North Charleston police officer's good deed goes viral

A police officer in North Charleston is being recognized in a big way on Facebook after she posted a photo showing her helping a woman who spends her days under a bridge.

Martha Lohnes, the officer in the photo, has only been working as a police officer in North Charleston since September.

She moved to the area because she says she enjoys working in more challenging neighborhoods.

“Kind of bad areas with bad things going on, that's where I can shine the most and be the most light,” said Lohnes.

Already, people are seeing her light.

The photo she posted to Facebook on Monday has been liked more than 14,000 times. It’s also been shared over 5,000 times.

Lohnes explained in the post that Priscilla's legs are very swollen. Her foot is also infected.

In the picture, Lohnes is helping clean Priscilla's foot.

“I put it up because I thought it was powerful and I wanted people to see the other side of police work that a lot of times isn't in the headlines,” said Lohnes.

That's a side of police work she hopes more people can understand.

“We're all human,” said Lohnes. “All of us are. We all want to get along and have a good relationship. No one wants to hate the other side.”

Lohnes said she came back to visit Priscilla Tuesady and learned that EMS units also visit her every day to offer medical care.

She said they're the real heroes people should be recognizing.

