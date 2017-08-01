Local teen returns to the Lowcountry after biking across U.S. for safe water awareness

A Lowcountry teen has returned home after spending his summer biking across the country.More >>
The mother of a 2-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Lancaster Monday night is now in jail, along with her boyfriend.More >>
A police officer in North Charleston is being recognized in a big way on Facebook after she posted a photo showing her helping a woman who spends her days under a bridge.More >>
A preliminary report on the Don Holt Bridge tarp collapse states a flapping tarp reported days before netting and cables fell onto the roadway was not a factor in the incident.More >>
Animals are being abandoned at the Berkeley Animal Center because families are going on vacation and no longer want them, says the County spokeswoman.More >>
