Local teen returns to the Lowcountry after biking across U.S. for safe water awareness

A Lowcountry teen has returned home after spending his summer biking across the country.

Scotty Parker rode from Santa Monica, California back to South Carolina to raise money and awareness for safe water.

His goal was half-a-million-dollars.

On average, Scotty biked 75-miles every day.

"I was so excited and so happy, that I'm home, that I'm here and we're finished so that people can have clean water," Parker said.

We're told the 13-year-old surpassed his half a million dollar goal and he's looking forward to sleeping in his own bed at home.

