Authorities investigating after shooting injures one in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Authorities are investigating after a shooting injured one person in Berkeley County Tuesday night. 

Emergency officials say deputies responded to the area of Miami Street in Ladson for a report of a shooting. 

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, one person suffered a gunshot injury. That person was treated and released. 

The sheriff's office is continuing the investigation. 

