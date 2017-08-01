Authorities investigating after shooting injures one in Berkeley County

Authorities are investigating after a shooting injured one person in Berkeley County Tuesday night.More >>
Authorities are investigating after a shooting injured one person in Berkeley County Tuesday night.More >>
Charleston County deputies arrested the suspect in a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.More >>
Charleston County deputies arrested the suspect in a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.More >>
A police officer in North Charleston is being recognized in a big way on Facebook after she posted a photo showing her helping a woman who spends her days under a bridge.More >>
A police officer in North Charleston is being recognized in a big way on Facebook after she posted a photo showing her helping a woman who spends her days under a bridge.More >>
A Lowcountry teen has returned home after spending his summer biking across the country.More >>
A Lowcountry teen has returned home after spending his summer biking across the country.More >>
The mother of a 2-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Lancaster Monday night is now in jail, along with her boyfriend.More >>
The mother of a 2-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Lancaster Monday night is now in jail, along with her boyfriend.More >>