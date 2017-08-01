Deputies: No arrests so far after shooting injures one in Berkeley County

Berkeley County deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one victim Tuesday night.

Emergency officials say deputies responded to the area of Miami Street in Ladson for a report of a shooting around 10:30 p.m.

The victim was transported to the hospital, treated and released, according to Berkeley County Sheriff's Maj. David Brabham.

There have been no arrests so far and no information on the gunman has been released.

Brabham says the investigation is ongoing.

