Hanahan PD hosts first National Night Out event

Police officers across the country are working to build positive relationships with the communities they serve through National Night Out.

The Hanahan Police Department was one of many local departments who hosted a community event for National Night Out.

It's the first time the department has joined in on the national campaign.

There was food and fun activities for the kids like jump castles, face painting, balloons and more.

Ashley Caston was excited to be a part of the event.

"We're coming to give love to the police officers," Ashley said.

Aubrey Caston was also there.

"We love to see them. They're here helping out our community and make it a safer place," Aubrey said.

It's a day to promote positive relationships between the community and the police.

"The relationships with the community are key to law enforcement, we have to have those relationships in the community without them we don't solve crimes," said Lt. Cassie Brooks with Hanahan PD.



It's also great way for kids to get to know officers and what they do to protect and serve.



"The community sees you as a person and not just a police officer," Brooks said.

Many also enjoyed the K-9 unit demonstrations.

High school students with the Junior Explorers were also at the event.

They are already training to become officers and they hope to serve the community in the future.

"I have family members in the police force so I kind of want to follow in their footsteps, make a difference," said sophomore Makiah McKeen, a Junior Explorer.



Making a difference, that's the mission. While bringing back a true sense of community.

"We're here for them just like they're here for us, and we're all the same," Brooks said.



Millions of people participate in National Night Out every year.

You can check with your local police department to find out about community events they host throughout the year.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.