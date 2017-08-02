Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 1-4 with a walk and 2 stolen bases (15) in a 4-3 loss to Detroit. The Holly Hill native is batting .261 with 19 HR's and 48 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 2-5 with a HR, 2 RBI, a run scored and a K in an 8-4 win over the White Sox. The Stratford alum is batting .302 with 31 HR's and 73 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - 0-3 with a walk in a 7-6 loss to Miami. The Stratford alum is batting .242 with 7 HR's and 37 RBI

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Cincinnati Reds - Did not pitch in a 9-1 win over Pittsburgh. The Beaufort alum is 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 35 K's in 34 innings in the majors. He's 2-0 with a 2.05 ERA and 35 K's in 29.2 innings in AAA.

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - 1-4 with a double (22), a walk, an RBI and a K in a 6-5 win over Chattanooga. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .236 with 6 HR's and 30 RBI.

High-A

Florida State League

James Reeves, SP, Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees) - Did not pitch in a 5-3 win over Daytona. The Ashley Ridge alum is 2-0 with 4 holds, 1 save, a 2.30 ERA and 32 K's in 30.1 innings.

Rookie League

Arizona League

Chris Singleton, OF, AZL Cubs (Chicago Cubs) - Did not play in a 5-4 loss to AZL Brewers. The Goose Creek alum is batting .304 with a HR and 6 RBI

Malcolm Van Buren, SP, AZL Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Did not pitch in a 10-0 loss to AZL Rangers. The Hanahan alum is 0-2 with an 8.03 ERA and 7 K's in 12.1 innings.