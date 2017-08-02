Police searching for North Charleston armed robbery suspect

North Charleston police are on the scene of a reported robbery, according to dispatch.

The call came in 4:49 a.m. Wednesday to the Waffle House on the 2000 block of West Aviation Avenue.

Employees say a man with a black shirt pulled over his face entered the building with a gun and demanded money. The employees then gave the suspect the money and he left.

Officers searched the area but were reportedly unable to find the suspect

