Shoppers can stock up on school supplies during this weekend's sales tax holiday

South Carolina's annual sales tax holiday begins Friday, giving families the chance to purchase school supplies without sales tax.

The 2017 South Carolina Sales Tax Holiday weekend will continue through Sunday.

A variety of approved items, the majority of which are back to school items, will be exempt from the 6 percent sales tax and any applicable local taxes.

In years past, shoppers have saved between $2 million and $3 million dollars in taxes, according to a release from the state's revenue department.

Check below for different categories of merchandise to see whether they are exempt from tax or not exempt during the weekend:

