Roper St. Francis celebrates grand opening of N. Charleston facility

A new mission-based facility opened its doors for the first time in North Charleston Wednesday morning.

Roper St. Francis Rivers Avenue will serve as a central hub offering critical health and social needs of the underserved and uninsured, spokesperson Meredith Huggins said.

The facility, located at 5133 Rivers Ave., is designed to provide one-stop-shop care coordination for people at a central, convenient location in the heart of North Charleston, Huggins said.

One of the goals is to redirect patients with non-emergency, routine medical needs away from the emergency room, connecting them instead with preventative care and wraparound social services.

Patients will also be able to access a clean, hot shower at the facility, apply for jobs using our computer lab and "shop" for an outfit for a job interview in our Success Closet filled with clothes donated by Roper St. Francis teammates.

Roper St. Francis Rivers Avenue is easily accessed via a CARTA bus that stops outside the front door.

