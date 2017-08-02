Roper St. Francis celebrates grand opening of N. Charleston facility

Charleston Police are asking the public's help in finding an endangered woman who went missing Wednesday.More >>
In response to the decision made Monday by SCANA and Santee Cooper, a South Carolina Energy Caucus was formed. The group held a news conference Wednesday morning, saying it is a bipartisan group "coming together to push for energy reforms."More >>
South Carolina's top court has ruled that dozens of parishes that split with The Episcopal Church over theological issues including the ordination of gay priests cannot take valuable property with them.More >>
A new mission-based facility opened its doors for the first time in North Charleston Wednesday morning.More >>
A police officer in North Charleston is being recognized in a big way on Facebook after she posted a photo showing her helping a woman who spends her days under a bridge.More >>
