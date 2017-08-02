SC: Split Episcopal dioceses can't take millions in property

South Carolina's top court has ruled that dozens of parishes that split with The Episcopal Church over theological issues including the ordination of gay priests cannot take valuable property with them.

The state Supreme Court made that decision Wednesday for 29 breakaway parishes that left the national church in 2012.

In a split decision, the court ruled eight other local churches can keep their properties. Those properties include St. Andrew’s Land Trust in Mount Pleasant, St. Andrews in Mount Pleasant, Christ the King in Pawleys Island, St. Matthew’s in Darlington, St. Paul’s in Conway, Prince George Winyah in Georgetown, St. John’s in Florence and St. Matthias in Summerton, which did not adopt the Dennis Canon.

The court ruled the churches which are subject to the Dennis Canon are part of the nationally affiliated diocese.

The conservative Diocese of South Carolina went to court to protect its identity, the symbols it uses such as the diocesan seal and $500 million in church property. A circuit judge sided with the diocese in 2014.

On Wednesday, justices split 2-2 on intellectual property issues like trademarks. A fifth justice opted not to rule, leaving the lower court's ruling in place.

Attorneys on both sides of the long-awaited decision were still reviewing it and did not immediately comment.

