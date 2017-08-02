Deputies: Search underway for men after car strikes patrol cruiser, lunges at deputy

Deputies say surveillance footage shows the suspect's car striking a deputy vehicle, then lunging at another deputy. (Source: Colleton Co. Sheriff's Office)

Authorities are searching for two men who were in a car that struck a Colleton County deputy's vehicle then lunged at another approaching deputy.

Donell Stephens, 25, was initially wanted for an outstanding warrant issued by Walterboro Police, according to Colleton County Sheriff's Lt. Tyger Benton.

On Tuesday at approximately 12:14 p.m., Colleton County deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Stephens' vehicle at a gas station in the 200 block of South Jeffries Boulevard in Walterboro.

Deputies released surveillance footage of the incident, which they say shows Stephens pulling up to one of the pumps. Deputies pulled up in one vehicle in front of Stephens' car and activated their blue lights while a second deputy pulls in behind Stephens and activates his blue lights.

Benton said Stephens placed his car in reverse and struck the front of one patrol car. While he did so, a Colleton County investigator had stepped out of the passenger side of the vehicle in front of Stephens car, and Stephens lunged in the direction of the investigator, Benton said.

Stephens then drives away, leading deputies on a pursuit during which he threw a firearm out of the vehicle, Benton said. That firearm was found to have been reported stolen from Beaufort County, Benton said.

The vehicle Stephens was driving wrecked at Robertson Boulevard and Baracada Road, where he and the passenger, identified as Juan Rivera, jumped out, then fled into a wooded area, Benton said.

A search by K-9 officers proved unsuccessful.

Stephens will face additional charges for failure to stop for blue lights, unlawful carrying of a firearm, possession of stolen firearm, and narcotics violations, Benton said.

Rivera will be charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and narcotics violations, Benton said.

Anyone with information on Stephens' location is asked to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

