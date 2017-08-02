Meet the BCSD Superintendent finalists: Dr. Daniel Brigman

The three finalists for the Berkeley County School District superintendent position are each holding meetings with the community this week.

On Tuesday, Dr. Daniel Brigman will speak with teachers, educators, parents and those in the community about what he brings to the table.

This meeting is an opportunity for questions and learning more about his vision for the future of Berkeley County academics.

Brigman’s most recent job was as superintendent of Decatur City School System in Alabama.

Some have brought up the question of his commitment to the BCSD, however, because he left his last position before his contract was up. He said it was based on family.

“It was a decision my family and I made to seek a new opportunity and seek a better fit for my family,” Brigman said.

He said he is invested in Berkeley County.

“This is a tremendous opportunity," he said."I’m a family man and the stability of my family and the safety and well-being of my children will continue to be a priority. This is a great opportunity for my family to relocate.”

In regards to Berkeley County schools, Brigman said there are things that can be fixed. But he doesn’t see them as problems, he sees them as opportunities.

“We need to remain laser-focused on improving student achievement, addressing the growth issues across the Berkeley County schools and making sure that we remain good stewards of every financial dollar that’s given to us by the taxpayers,” Brigman said.

He said with all of the growth that’s happening in the district, facilities should be a priority.

“We have to make sure children walking through the schools are in a safe learning environment," Brigman said."That’s first and foremost. The second thing is the building conditions – they need to be conducive to a healthy learning environment. The third thing is we have to have adequate instruction space for program delivery. Finally, we have to make sure those buildings can be secured rather quickly. We have to make sure they are modern with controlled entrances and exits.”

He said he brings experience to the table.

Brigman said he has made mistakes and he’s used those as examples of what not to do. He explained it’s a collaboration between everyone for the betterment of the students.

“We are all in this together," he said."It’s a collaborative process instead of using a dictatorship approach of moving schools forward – there’s going to be some collective feedback taken. I believe in two-way communications of top down, bottom up. There’s going to be some processes deployed to make that happen. I am accessible. I firmly believe that in order to know what’s going on in the village, the superintendent must spend time at the grindstone.”

Brigman added he loves being with the people that make the work get done to understand what’s going on.

If you’d like to meet Brigman in person – the meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. at the school district’s board room located at 229 East Main Street in Moncks Corner.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.