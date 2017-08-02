Crews shut down portion of Rivers Avenue due to hanging traffic lights

Emergency crews have shut down a portion of Rivers Avenue because of hanging traffic lights.

According to North Charleston police, the intersection of Rivers Avenue and McMillan Avenue will be shut down for at least one hour.

"Officers are rerouting traffic around that intersection behind the McDonalds and through the old K-Mart parking lot," NCPD officials said. "Those on Rivers west are being routed to Dorchester Rd to Meeting St."

Motorists should expect slower traffic.

SCE&G are on scene.

