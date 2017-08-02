SCHSL releases realignment plan for 2018

The South Carolina High School League announced its plan for realigning the schools and regions on Wednesday with the changes set to take place before the start of the 2018-19 school year.

Among the biggest changes set to take place are two local schools moving up to AAAAA with the Lowcountry having their schools in AAAAA broken up into two separate regions.

According to the plan, Cane Bay and Colleton County are each set to move up to AAAAA starting next year. That move would give the Lowcountry 10 schools in the AAAAA classification. The Cobras would align with Goose Creek, James Island, Stratford and Wando in Region VI while the Cougars would join Ashley Ridge, Ft. Dorchester, Summerville and West Ashley in Region VII.

Berkeley and Stall would each stay in AAAA with the schools playing in Region VII with Beaufort, Bluffton and Hilton Head.

Academic Magnet is set to move up to AAA next year joining Region VIII along with Bishop England, Academic Magnet, Georgetown, Hanahan, Manning and Waccamaw.

Class AA would see Timberland move down from AAA and join Region VI along with Charleston Charter who will move up from Class A. Oceanside Collegiate will also be a part of that region after playing as an independent for the first two seasons of their existence. Those three schools will join Andrews, Burke, Garrett, North Charleston and Palmetto Scholars. Carvers Bay and Kingstree will each be in Region VII.

In Class A, the new Philip Simmons High School in Berkeley County will be a part of Region IV along with Baptist Hill, Bridges Prep, Estill, Lowcountry Leadership, Military Magnet, Royal Live Oaks and St. John's. Cross would stay in Region V along with CE Murray. Hemingway will be a part of Region VI.

Schools do have an opportunity to appeal these decisions if they wish at a hearing with the SCHLS later this month. The final decision will be released in the Fall.