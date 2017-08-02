Two arrested following drug enforcement operation in Summerville

Berkeley County investigators have arrested two people following a drug enforcement operation in Summerville.

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, the operation was conducted on Monday by the Drug Enforcement Unit.

"As a result of these enforcement efforts they arrested 55-year-old Harry Lee Harrelson of Summerville with trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute schedule IV drugs, and possession of schedule III drugs," BCSO officials said.

A report states Harrelson's charges coincide with investigators locating 95 grams of meth, 30 tablets of alprazolam, and five tablets of Buprenorphine Hydrochloride.

Deputies also arrested 35-year-old Kesha Harlow of Walterboro and charged her with possession of methamphetamine after .6 grams of meth was located in her purse.

Both were transported to the Hill Finklea Detention Center.

