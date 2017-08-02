New downtown Charleston parking meters will accept credit, debit cards

Soon, you will be able to use a credit or debit card to pay for metered parking in downtown Charleston.

The city is replacing all 1,700 meters with new ones that will give you the option of using a card instead of coins.

"I've heard from so many people who search for coins in their cars, digging under their seats, in the glove compartment and otherwise," said Charleston Traffic and Transportation Director Keith Benjamin.

As part of a pilot project, the city has installed some of the new meters on Broad Street between King and East Bay streets.

"Now I don't have to scrounge around for change because who carries cash anymore?" said Charleston resident Camden Huckabee.

There's a slot on the new meters to insert your card. Then you press the arrows to decide how much time you want on the meter.

Finally, you press okay and you're done.

"I think that's perfect. Not everybody always has change available so I think that would be a really good asset for visitors to the city," said tourist Lauren Carotenuto.

"Credit cards is an easy idea, you don't have to have quarters," said visitor Jason Coffin.

The new meters will also give you the option of using coins or a pre-paid Smart card that can be purchased through the city.

And just like the old meters, these will tell you when your time has expired.

Officials say the meters are designed to prevent thieves from installing skimmers on them.

The plan is to replace every single meter by the end of the year. Officials say it will cost one million dollars over a three year period to replace the meters.

Benjamin said for now, there are no plans to raise the price to park.

