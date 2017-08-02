Coroner: Bones found near water main break not human

The Charleston County Coroner's Office says bones found at the scene of a downtown water main break Wednesday afternoon are not human.

Charleston police say a ruptured line at Rutledge Boulevard and Beaufain Street caused the roadway to collapse where bones then became visible.

The coroner's office was called to the scene to begin an investigation into whether the bones were human or animal, but Chief Deputy Coroner Bobbi Jo O'Neal confirmed Thursday the remains were not human.

Officials with Charleston Water System say roughly 20 homes in the area were without water.

Water returned to those homes around 9:30 p.m. and Rutledge Boulevard and Beaufain Street were reopened.

The portion of the roadway that collapsed was still exposed Wednesday night, and that portion of Rutledge Boulevard down to one lane.

A man who saw the water main leak said a former Colonial Lake resident had a theory that bones were placed in that area from the old Baker Hospital.

"They were put there, how, why, this is all conjecture because we don't know the source," one neighbor said.

