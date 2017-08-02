Coroner investigating after broken water main uncovers bones

The coroner's office is investigating after bones were discovered following a water main break in downtown Charleston.

Charleston police say a ruptured line at Rutledge Boulevard and Beaufain Street caused the roadway to collapse where bones then became visible.

CPD officials say they don't know if the bones are from a human or an animal.

The coroner's office and the fire department have since been notified.

Authorities are asking motorists to avoid the area.

Officials with Charleston Water System say roughly 20 homes are without water in the area.

They expect the water to return to those residences by 8 p.m.

CPD officials said Wednesday afternoon that the coroner will determine if the bones are human or animal.

