Deputies release surveillance image in forged check case

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
Source: Georgetown Co. Sheriff's Office Source: Georgetown Co. Sheriff's Office

Georgetown County deputies are trying to identify a woman caught on an automatic teller machine's camera.

She is wanted for questioning in a forged check case, according to deputies.

Anyone with information on her identity is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 843-546-5102.

