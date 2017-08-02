Stingrays announce preseason games

The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s Washington Capitals and AHL’s Hershey Bears, announced the team’s 2017-18 preseason schedule Wednesday. The Rays will host two contests on consecutive days at the Carolina Ice Palace against South Division opponents Atlanta and Greenville.



South Carolina will take on the Gladiators on Oct. 6 and will welcome the Swamp Rabbits the following night on Oct 7. Both games will begin at 7 p.m.



More details, including information about ticketing, will be made available at a later date.



The Stingrays have already signed a total of 13 players to the 2017-18 roster including eight forwards, three defensemen and two goalies. More player signings are expected to be announced in the coming days and weeks.



South Carolina opens its 25th anniversary season against Greenville at the North Charleston Coliseum on Oct. 20 at 7:05 p.m.