Blue Cross Blue Shield files rate increases for 2018 ACA plans

People insured with Blue Cross Blue Shield under the Affordable Health Care Act plans could pay more for their insurance in 2018.

Blue Cross officials say they have filed for a premium increase of 33 percent.

But spokesperson Patti Embry-Tautenhan said the overwhelming majority of members receive premium subsidies, which increase in proportion to the increase in rates.

"Premium price will be varied depending on the individual’s age and their specific health insurance product," Embry-Tautenhan said. "Those members will see an average increase of $12 or less in their premium."

She said the company was forced to factor in the volatility of the marketplace, most expressly the continuing uncertainty of government funding of cost sharing reduction to insurers, and its position as the lone health insurer in the South Carolina public exchange market.

While the rates have been filed, they have not yet been approved by the state's Department of Insurance.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.