Investigators say a missing Charleston woman may be in North Carolina.

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is searching for 55-year-old Shirley Dianne Groth.

According to investigators, Groth is believed to be staying at an unknown location in a campground with her dog, a brown pit bull mix, inside or near the Cherokee Indian Reservation in Cherokee, NC.

CCSO officials say Groth has some medical issues and is possibly in Cherokee seeking alternative medical treatment.

If you have any information you are asked to contact Det. M. Thompson at 843-529-6202 or mthompson@charlestoncounty.org

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.