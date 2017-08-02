Charleston PD searching for woman who cashed in stolen check

The Charleston Police Department is searching for a woman who cashed in a stolen check.

Authorities released a picture of the suspect who's wanted in the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 843-743-7200 for the on duty CPD detective or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

On July 7, an unidentified woman drove to a teller lane at the Heritage Trust on Daniel Ellis Drive and presented a check for $990.

The suspect used a South Carolina driver's license along with a Heritage trust debit card.

The check was later found to be reported stolen during a vehicle break-in on June 2017 in Irmo, SC.

Investigators say it was discovered that the victim of the break-in had her purse stolen. The purse contained her driver's license and an HTFCU debit card.

On July 10, the same unidentified woman attempted to cash another check at a Heritage Trust on Sam Rittenberg.

However, this time there was a note in the account causing the teller to return the check. At which point, the suspect was asked to come inside to complete the transaction.

The suspect instead drove away. The suspect was seen driving a "Volkswagen Tiguan with Tag # VT 16851."

Authorities say on the same day the suspect made another attempt to cash a check at the Heritage Trust on Rivers Avenue.

A police report states this time the teller did not return the check, the driver's license or the debit before the suspect drove away.

Those items were returned to the suspect.

