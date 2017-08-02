TAKE A STAND: Jordan from Charleston

The 20-year-old spoke about her ordeal Thursday at the Richland County Sheriff's Office in Columbia. (Source: WIS)

We were all shocked to learn of the recent incidents of racially-motivated robberies and abductions that targeted female students at the University of South Carolina.

Thankfully, there were no serious injuries and there have been arrests.

Here in the Lowcountry, we were captivated by the story of one of the young victims, first identified by police only as Jordan of Charleston.

The 20-year-old was forced at gunpoint to drive to an ATM. The gunmen told her they were going to sexually assault her. Jordan says what likely saved her is the kidnappers didn't know how to drive a stick shift with a clutch.

Because of her quick-thinking and her will to survive, Jordan made the decision to throw the car into neutral and jump out of the moving car.

She was picked up by a passing motorist who called for help.

Jordan from Charleston, you are one smart and very brave young woman.

Your parents are proud.

Charleston is proud and you are an example for every young girl and boy to follow.

