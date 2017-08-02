Investigators capture double murder suspect in Ladson

Deputies say a man wanted for a double murder has been arrested in Berkeley County.

Authorities arrested 43-year-old Ricardo Laroy Middleton on Wednesday and charged him with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

He was taken into custody at a home off Bellwright Road in the Ladson area of Berkeley County.

According to BCSO officials, Middleton is accused of killing a husband and wife and injuring a third person during a shooting which happened after an earlier verbal altercation.

The sheriff's office said the shooting took place on Parklane Road at 9:45 p.m. in Richland County on July 27.

Middleton was locked up at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Middleton was located and arrested by members of the Berkeley County Sheriffs Office Community Action Team, Richland County Sheriffs Office and the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

