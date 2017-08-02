Lowcountry man accused of sexually assaulting minor during Hurricane Matthew

Investigators have arrested a Lowcountry man accused of sexually assaulting a minor during Hurricane Matthew.

The Colleton County Sheriff's Office arrested 36-year-old Ricky Devon Edwards Jr. of Cottageville for second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

According to the sheriff's office, the arrest stems from a series of incidents involving a minor child that occurred last year during Hurricane Matthew.

"Investigators with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office were contacted approximately three weeks ago and advised of the allegations against Edwards," CCSO officials said.

A report states the ongoing investigation revealed enough supportive evidence to arrest Edwards.

"This incident is still currently under active investigation," CCSO officials said.

Edwards was locked up at the Colleton County Detention Center.

