Lowcountry man accused of sexually assaulting minor during Hurricane Matthew

As you get ready to head back to school, there may be a long list of purchases you need to make.More >>
As you get ready to head back to school, there may be a long list of purchases you need to make.More >>
The three finalists for the Berkeley County School District superintendent position are each holding meetings with the community this week.More >>
The three finalists for the Berkeley County School District superintendent position are each holding meetings with the community this week.More >>
Investigators have arrested a Lowcountry man accused of sexually assaulting a minor during Hurricane Matthew.More >>
Investigators have arrested a Lowcountry man accused of sexually assaulting a minor during Hurricane Matthew.More >>
South Carolina's top court has ruled that dozens of parishes that split with The Episcopal Church over theological issues including the ordination of gay priests cannot take valuable property with them.More >>
South Carolina's top court has ruled that dozens of parishes that split with The Episcopal Church over theological issues including the ordination of gay priests cannot take valuable property with them.More >>
Deputies say a man wanted for a double murder has been arrested in Berkeley County.More >>
Deputies say a man wanted for a double murder has been arrested in Berkeley County.More >>