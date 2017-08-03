Quantcast

Heavy rain closing roads in Lowcountry - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Heavy rain closing roads in Lowcountry

By Landon Boozer, News Content Specialist
Connect
(source: WCSC) (source: WCSC)
(source: WCSC) (source: WCSC)
(source: WCSC) (source: WCSC)
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Roads in the Lowcountry are closed due to flooding.

Road closures are as follows:

  • The Intersection of King Street and Huger Street 
  • Barre Street at Wentworth Street,
  • Calhoun Street at Rutledge Avenue
  • Fishburne Street near Ashley Avenue 
  • Hagood Avenue at Line Street

A flood advisory has been issued for sections of Charleston and Berkeley County until 7 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly