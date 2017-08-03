Heavy rain closing roads in Lowcountry

Roads in the Lowcountry are closed due to flooding.

Road closures are as follows:

The Intersection of King Street and Huger Street

Barre Street at Wentworth Street,

Calhoun Street at Rutledge Avenue

Fishburne Street near Ashley Avenue

Hagood Avenue at Line Street

A flood advisory has been issued for sections of Charleston and Berkeley County until 7 a.m.

