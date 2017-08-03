Quantcast

Crews on the scene of single-car accident

By Landon Boozer, News Content Specialist
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of an accident in which a car has crashed into a tree.

The call came in at 6:09 a.m. at Highway 17 and Old Georgetown Road.

The Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District reports minor injuries, but the road is open.

