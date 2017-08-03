Coroner identifies man found off Remount Rd. in N. Charleston

The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified a man whose body was found early Thursday morning in North Charleston.

Authorities say 55-year-old Edward Bonilla died off of Remount Road.

The cause of death is pending. The coroner's office along with the North Charleston Police Department are investigating.

According to police, officers responded to a report of an unresponsive man lying on the ground in the 1300 block of Remount Road.

Dispatchers say the call came in at 6:54 a.m.

