Quantcast

Reports of a body found in North Charleston - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

breaking

Reports of a body found in North Charleston

By Landon Boozer, News Content Specialist
Connect
(source: WCSC) (source: WCSC)
(source: WCSC) (source: WCSC)
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Dispatch North Charleston Police are on the scene after a possible body has been found.

The call came in at 6:54 a.m. Thursday to the 1300 block of Remount Road.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly