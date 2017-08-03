National Action Network holds news conference in support of CCSD board member

The National Action Network held a news conference Thursday in support of CCSD Board member Kevin Hollinshead (left). (Source: Live 5)

The National Action Network called a Thursday morning news conference in support of a Charleston County School Board member.

CCSD Board member Kevin Hollinshead was arrested on two outstanding warrants related to bad checks. Hollinshead said he turned himself in after finding out about the active warrants.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

