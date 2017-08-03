FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Two southbound lanes of the Ravenel Bridge closed by accident

Authorities say two right lanes of the Ravenel Bridge heading into downtown Charleston are closed because of an accident.

The crash was reported at approximately 11:08 a.m., according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

At 11:45 a.m., Charleston County Dispatchers said tow trucks were working to remove the disabled vehicles.

It is not clear how soon the lanes will reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

