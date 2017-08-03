Southbound lanes of the Ravenel Bridge reopen after crash

The southbound lanes of the Ravenel Bridge heading into downtown Charleston have reopened after a crash.

The crash was reported at approximately 11:08 a.m., according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

At 11:45 a.m., Charleston County Dispatchers said tow trucks were working to remove the disabled vehicles. The two right lanes were blocked by the accident, and for a time, authorities closed a third lane to allow tow trucks to remove the disabled vehicles.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

