Marine awarded Bronze Star 48 years after Vietnam battle

Emergency crews battled a house fire in Berkeley County near Wando Thursday night.
Rescue crews are responding to reports of a boat taking on water near Murrells Inlet Thursday night.
Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum is hosting a free symposium on the USS Yorktown where a Marine Battalion will share stories and strategies from the Vietnam War. The battalion is known as the Magnificent Bastards of the 2nd Battalion 4th Marines. A member of the battalion, Lance Corporal Michael G.
Emergency crews responded to an accident involving a motorcycle in Mount Pleasant late Thursday night.
A former College of Charleston student has filed a lawsuit against the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity in regards to a reported severe beating by the fraternities brothers.
