Sunday Episcopal Services continue following SC Supreme Court ruling

It will be church services as usual this Sunday at Episcopal churches across the diocese despite upheaval caused by a South Carolina Supreme Court Ruling released on Wednesday.

According to a spokeswoman for The Episcopal Church, the court ruling isn’t final until possible rehearing requests have been resolved.

“I would expect those churches will carry on with their normal Sunday worship this week, and probably for some time to come, until all the steps are worked out about what comes next,” Holly Hamor Votaw said. “I can tell you that in the 31 churches that have remained part of The Episcopal Church in eastern South Carolina, they will all be having services as usual Sunday, and during those services they'll be reading aloud the Pastoral Letter that Bishop Adams issued yesterday.”

The court ruled that 29 church properties which were part of the 36 parishes breaking away from the Diocese in eastern South Carolina, belonged to the nationally affiliated church, not the breakaway group.

Those properties are worth an estimated $500 million dollars.

But the court ruled that seven of the breakaway parishes, including St. Andrew’s in Mount Pleasant, are allowed to keep their property.

