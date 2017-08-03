NCPD arrest 3 on gun, drug charges in separate incidents

North Charleston Police made three arrests in three separate incidents between Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

Police spokesman Spencer Pryor said traffic stops led to the following charges:

Jackie Ivan Coaxum, of North Charleston - Charged with unlawful carry of a pistol, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, trafficking MDMA, possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, possession with intent to distribute a Schedule 2 Controlled Substance.

Allen Lamont Deas, of North Charleston - Charged with unlawful carry of a handgun and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Lorenzo Hezekiah, of North Charleston - Charged with driving under suspension (second offense) and unlawful carry of a handgun.

In the first incident Wednesday night, North Charleston S.P.E.E.D. Team Officers conducted a traffic stop on a gray 2017 Toyota Avalon whose driver made a turn signal violation while leaving the Oak Grove Community, Pryor said. The vehicle failed to stop for Police and a pursuit was initiated, ending on Spruce Boulevard, he said. The driver fled the car on foot and was apprehended in the 5900 block of Rivers Avenue, police say.

A probable cause search of the vehicle located a Black Glock semi-automatic handgun model 20 in the driver’s floorboard and police say the handgun was reported stolen from the state of Florida. A further search of the vehicle revealed 195 Ecstasy pills, 109 Oxycodone pills, 2.8 grams of cocaine base, and 1.2 grams of green plant like material, Pryor said.

In the second incident Wednesday night, police initiated a traffic stop on Gale Street and Renneau Road on a red Mercury Grand Marquis officers say committed a moving violation.

Police reported detecting a strong odor of raw marijuana coming from the passenger compartment of the vehicle and conducted a pat down of the driver when he exited the vehicle. Pryor said police found a handgun in the front of the suspect's waistband. The handgun had one round chambered and an additional nine in the magazine. A probable cause search of the vehicle was then conducted and 55 grams of Marijuana was located inside, he said.

In the third incident, at approximately 1:25 a.m. Thursday, police were investigating a suspicious vehicle in the median on Ladson Road when they observed another car approaching without slowing, Pryor said. The vehicle failed to move over for emergency vehicles and a traffic stop was conducted. While speaking with the driver he advised officers that there was a gun in the driver door pocket and the weapon was secured and the driver removed from the vehicle, Pryor said.

