Former College of Charleston student files lawsuit against fraternity

A former College of Charleston student has filed a lawsuit against the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity in regards to a reported beating the student endured by fraternities brothers.

The suit filed by the Peper Law Firm alleges that during an initiation party the student was forcefully kicked out.

Following the party, members of the fraternity threatened to kill the student in person and in writing, lawyers say.

According to lawyers, four members broke into the student's house then beat him leaving him unconscious.

The suit claims the student was then held captive to prevent him from filing a police report or seeking medical treatment.

Documents show the initiation party was on April 16 of this year.

