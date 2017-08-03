McIntyre Joins Clemson Basketball Staff

Clemson Hall of Fame basketball player Terrell McIntyre has joined Brad Brownell’s staff as Director of Player Development. Brownell made the announcement on Thursday.

“We are excited to have Terrell back on campus as a significant member of our staff in this new position,” said Brownell. “Terrell is among the greatest players in our history and sets a terrific example for our current players and players we will be recruiting. We see his role similar to the role Jeff Davis serves in our football program.”

McIntyre played for the Tigers from 1995-99 and was a three-time All-ACC guard. He played on three NCAA Tournament teams, including the 1997 team that advanced to the Sweet 16 and finished with a program best No. 8 national ranking in the USA Today poll. His senior year when he led the ACC in scoring, Clemson won 20 games and reached the finals of the NIT.

McIntyre ranks second in Clemson history in career scoring (1,839 ), second in three-point goals (259), third in assists (577) and fourth in steals (194). He was a four-time team MVP or Co-MVP. He was inducted into the Clemson Athletic Hall of Fame in 2007, and was named to the program’s 100-Year Anniversary team in 2012.

McIntyre went on to a 12-year professional career in Europe. Over his career he played on four Italian League Championship teams that won the Italian Cup Championship in 2009 and 2010. He was the MVP of the Italian League in 2007 and 2009.

The native of Raiford, N.C. also made the All-Euroleague first-team in 2007 and 2009. Three times he was the MVP of the Italian League Finals (2008-09-10). His number-five was retired by Montepaschi Siena of the Italian League, just the third number retired by that franchise.

He returned to Clemson after the conclusion of his playing career and graduated from Clemson in May of 2015.

“When Coach Brownell called me I jumped at the chance to come back to Clemson,” said McIntyre. “This program has done so much for me, and Clemson is a place I love. Coach Brownell has been terrific and I am glad to be back on campus with the Clemson basketball family.”