Cops: Man pepper sprayed, shot at after attempting to sell cellphone in W. Ashley

Investigators have arrested a man after they say he pepper sprayed and shot at another man who was attempting to sell a cellphone in West Ashley.

The Charleston Police Department arrested 20-year-old Tevin Jawaun Glover of James Island.

He was charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault and battery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Glover's arrest stems from an incident on Tuesday morning when officers responded to the area of Razorback Lane for a report of shots being fired.

The victim said he was selling his cellphone to the suspect and met him at his home.

According to the victim, he and another victim were sprayed with pepper spray as the suspect attempted to flee the area with the victim's cell phone.

The victim said as he attempted to grab the fleeing suspect, the suspect got away from him, turned and fired one shot at him.

A report states the suspect then got into a vehicle and fled the scene.

