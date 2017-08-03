Bond set at $75k for woman accused of abusing mother

Bond was set at $75,000 Thursday afternoon for a woman accused of abusing her mother at their Johns Island home.

Fifty-two year old Kelly Adams is charged with exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

According to court documents, on July 19, deputies went to the home to do a welfare check and learned the mom had gone without food or medicine for three days.

From a jail TV monitor, Adams listened closely as victim advocates made their case to keep her behind bars.

The court papers state the woman told investigators that over the July 4 weekend Adams poured bleach on her head and rubbed it in her face.

According to court records, the victim also suffered chemical burns possibly from the bleach.

Adams also reportedly used her mom's credit cards without permission, forced her to write checks made out to her and stole cash from her pocketbook.

In court, the sheriff's office victim's advocate said the 71-year old feels sorry for her daughter.

"She did ask me to ask you to be lenient on her. I don't know how much of that is manipulative," victim's advocate Joyce Kephart-Todd told the judge.

A representative from DSS told the judge doctors said the mom suffered a kidney injury from an apparent beating.

Adams' rap sheet goes back to 1985. It includes two arrests for criminal domestic violence.

Adams' public defender told the judge her client is a lifelong Charleston resident.

"Your honor, based on her community ties which I think are strong, and she does have a very minor criminal record, we are just asking you set a reasonable bond today," Adams' attorney said.

After hearing from both sides, the judge set bond for Adams at $75,000.

Adams also was ordered to stay away from her mother if she manages to post bond and get out of jail.

