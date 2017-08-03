Quantcast

Investigators arrest Florida murder suspect at Ladson home - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Investigators arrest Florida murder suspect at Ladson home

(Source: AP Stock Graphic) (Source: AP Stock Graphic)
LADSON, SC (WCSC) -

A Florida murder suspect has been arrested in Berkeley County. 

Investigators arrested 18-year-old Terrance Shakeem White at a home in Ladson Thursday morning.

Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office along with authorities from Osceola, Fla. served a search and arrest warrant in the 4400 block of Garwood Drive. 

According to the sheriff's office, White was located in the home without incident. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly