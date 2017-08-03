Investigators arrest Florida murder suspect at Ladson home

A Florida murder suspect has been arrested in Berkeley County.

Investigators arrested 18-year-old Terrance Shakeem White at a home in Ladson Thursday morning.

Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office along with authorities from Osceola, Fla. served a search and arrest warrant in the 4400 block of Garwood Drive.

According to the sheriff's office, White was located in the home without incident.

